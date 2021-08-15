NICKELSVILLE, VA - Harold B. Dougherty, 87, of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Norton Community Hospital.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Monday, August 16, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Services will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Harmon Willis officiating. Music will be provided by the Copper Creek Church Choir.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:00 AM at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
