KINGSPORT - Harmon Keener Sims, 75, of Kingsport, born and raised in Kingsport, TN, Saturday, October 25, 1947, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. He graduated from Ketron High School and studied independently and was skilled in the trades: carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive. As a young man, he loved his guitar and enjoyed his get togethers for music with Joe Godsey and Wayne Coffee in high school and afterwards, until love of wife and children became his focus. He was an integral part of our family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Adrian Sims and Rebecca Abigail (Taylor) Sims; sisters, Margaret Cuba Sims Cutshaw, Georgia Ora Sims Wilkerson Poore, Myrtle Ethel Sims Osborne, and Pearl Jenia Faye Sims.
Harmon is survived by his ex-wife, Jallie Carletta (Laney) Sims, who stood by him in his failing health; sons, Jonathan Andrew Sims and girlfriend Karen Stanley and Harmon Robert Charles Sims; grandson, Jonathan Andrew Sims II (J.T) and the mother of J.T.’s children, Cheyenne Goins; great-grandchildren, Mia Natalie Sims, Maverick Andrew Sims, and Malaya Janan Goins; siblings, Virgil Earl Sims and wife Janet (Short) Sims; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special brother-in-law and traveling buddy, Buren Laney.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hiltons Cemetery.