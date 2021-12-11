KINGSPORT - HARLIS D THOMAS, age 73, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
He retired from Southern Tire Company. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.
preceded in death by wife Linda Thomas, Parents Gerald & Nadine Thomas, Beloved Step-Mother Clarsie Thomas Jackson.
Survived by two sons Scott Thomas, and Bryan Thomas & (Stephanie Wright); Two granddaughters Brandy & (CJ) Vance, Becky & (Ryan) Lawson; Two great grandchildren Joshua Verbal, Makenzie Verbal; Three brothers Mitchell & (Linda) Thomas Kingsport, Benny Thomas Asheville NC and Gerald (Bud) Thomas and (Sherry) of Lake Elisnore CA,Two sisters Jenny & (Reed) Jackson Evarts KY, and Pat Williams of Pennington Gap VA.
Family to receive friends Monday Dec.13, 2021 from 5-7 PM with a funeral service to be held at 7 PM at East Lawn Memorial Park Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be Tuesday December 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Gethsemane section. To be officiated by Pastor Paul Davis Jr.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Thomas family.