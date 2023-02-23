KINGSPORT - Harlan Francis Parvin, Jr., 58, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Rogersville, he had resided most of his life in Kingsport. Harlan was a graduate of Volunteer High School class of 1983. He retired from AFG Hawkins County Glass Plant following over 30 years of service. Harlan was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. He was an avid UT Vols and Minnesota Vikings fan. Harlan was a lifelong fam of Richard Petty. He loved gardening, beach trips with his family, and sharing his love of Marvel and Star Wars with his sons.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores “Tootsie” Parvin; grandparents, George Henry and Francis White Parvin, and Virgil and Virgie Mowell; father-in-law, Truett King; and several aunts and uncles.

