KINGSPORT - Harlan Francis Parvin, Jr., 58, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Rogersville, he had resided most of his life in Kingsport. Harlan was a graduate of Volunteer High School class of 1983. He retired from AFG Hawkins County Glass Plant following over 30 years of service. Harlan was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. He was an avid UT Vols and Minnesota Vikings fan. Harlan was a lifelong fam of Richard Petty. He loved gardening, beach trips with his family, and sharing his love of Marvel and Star Wars with his sons.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores “Tootsie” Parvin; grandparents, George Henry and Francis White Parvin, and Virgil and Virgie Mowell; father-in-law, Truett King; and several aunts and uncles.
Harlan is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary King Parvin; two sons, Benjamin Parvin and Matthew Parvin; father, Harlan F. Parvin, Sr.; mother-in-law, Ruby King; sister, Robin Parvin Davidson; two sisters-in-law, Susan King Thompson and Joy Ellen King; niece, Tracy Davidson; and two nephews, Nicholas and Nathan Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Matt Whisnant officiating.
Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Manis, Ethan Manis, Robert Edwards, James Smith, Denny Smith, and Ryan Vanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr, Kingsport, TN 37663; or a local animal shelter of your choice.