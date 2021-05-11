Hansel J. Dykes, 87, passed away at his residence Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by loving family and friends. He will be remembered in the Old Blair’s Gap Community as the “Go to Person” for the neighborhood and always there to give a helping hand. Throughout his life, he placed a high importance on his family and friends. He was a retired iron worker/heavy equipment operator for Eastman for over 35 years. After retirement he pursued his love for farming and as he would say “Playing with his heavy equipment.”
He was preceded in death by Deloris Morelock Dykes; grandson, Jonathon Dykes; his parents, Carl and Della Dykes; and special sister-in-law, Patsy Dykes.
Hansel is survived by the LOVE OF HIS LIFE of 23 years, Joyce; one son, Perry Dykes and spouse Shelia; brothers, Foster Dykes and Wanda, and Chesel Dykes. He had an extended family, Stephen and Traci Warner, and Stacy and Don Warner; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Beech Creek with Dr. Bobby Bernard officiating. The family will have a private viewing and then proceed to the cemetery to meet and greet with friends in this celebration.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, 3711 Beech Creek Rd, Rogersville, TN 37857.