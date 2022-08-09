Hannah Starnes Cavin passed away on August 3, 2022. She was born January 3, 1923, in Hill Station, VA to Henry and Callie Starnes and moved to Kingsport at a young age. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett in 1941 with her high school sweetheart, W.L. Cavin. In later years, she worked at home making drapes. Most of all, she was a homemaker who was an accomplished seamstress, good cook, and friend to many. She enjoyed church work at St. Matthew UMC, volunteering, singing in choirs, visiting nursing homes to sing, and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 42 years W.L. Cavin (in 1987), brothers Horton, Ted, Clyde, Harry, and Don Starnes, and sister Lillian Jennings. She is survived by her children Vicky (Joe) Inger of Clinton, TN, Bill (Liz) Cavin of Helotes, TX, Glen (Michele) Cavin of Pelham, AL, and Margaret (David) Lester of Kingsport, six grandchildren: Miriam (Marty) Bradley, Leah (Jake Romig) Inger, Joseph (Mandi) Inger, Dustin (Leslie) Cavin, Tim (Rebecca) Lester, and Michael (Cassidy) Lester, and nine great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by sisters-in-law Ruth Starnes and Dollie Gray, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Steadman Hill Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, located at 2505 Nathan St, Kingsport, TN 37664, Phone: (423) 245-3033
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Reverend Melissa Malcolm and Reverend Ray Amos Jr. officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Cavin family.
