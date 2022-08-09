Hannah Starnes Cavin passed away on August 3, 2022. She was born January 3, 1923, in Hill Station, VA to Henry and Callie Starnes and moved to Kingsport at a young age. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett in 1941 with her high school sweetheart, W.L. Cavin. In later years, she worked at home making drapes. Most of all, she was a homemaker who was an accomplished seamstress, good cook, and friend to many. She enjoyed church work at St. Matthew UMC, volunteering, singing in choirs, visiting nursing homes to sing, and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 42 years W.L. Cavin (in 1987), brothers Horton, Ted, Clyde, Harry, and Don Starnes, and sister Lillian Jennings. She is survived by her children Vicky (Joe) Inger of Clinton, TN, Bill (Liz) Cavin of Helotes, TX, Glen (Michele) Cavin of Pelham, AL, and Margaret (David) Lester of Kingsport, six grandchildren: Miriam (Marty) Bradley, Leah (Jake Romig) Inger, Joseph (Mandi) Inger, Dustin (Leslie) Cavin, Tim (Rebecca) Lester, and Michael (Cassidy) Lester, and nine great-grandchildren.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video