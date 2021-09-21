Psalm 91:1 KJV: He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
KINGSPORT – Hannah Faith Stapleton, 21, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Hannah was born on June 6, 2000, in Kingsport, TN. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. Hannah was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, and a dear friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ada Marie Stapleton; first love, Joshua Aaron McConnell.
Hannah is survived by her daughter, Violet Erin McConnell; son, Henry Todd Hall; mother, Rhonda Blalock Stapleton; sisters, Rachel Vonette Hackler (Josh) and Melissa Nowlin; brother, Matthew Stapleton; father, Mark Anthony Stapleton; grandparents, Jeanette and Vaughn Blalock; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Kenneth Thacker and Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Stapleton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Stapleton family.