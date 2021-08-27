CHURCH HILL – Hal Johnston, 70, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
