JOHNSON CITY - Hal Douglas Turner, 73, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was the son of the late William and Lucy Ramsey Turner.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by an infant brother, John Edward Turner.
Hal lived in Kingsport throughout his adolescent years where he graduated from Ketron High School. He then joined Army in May 1969. Upon joining the Army, he fought in the Vietnam War where he served as a LRRP in the 1st Cav. Division in Vietnam. Coming back to the states he graduated from ETSU with his degree in Criminal Justice. He then moved to Nashville, TN and lived and worked there for 30 years before returning to the Tri-Cities. Hal retired from the Veterans Administration. He enjoyed watching the Yankees play baseball and was a Devoted Tennessee Vols fan.
Hal is survived by his siblings Lynn Turner (Patricia) and Sherry Hensley (Gary); nephew, Todd Hensley; nieces, Sarah Hensley and Rebecca Ciraulo; and special friend, Denise Lyons.
The family would like to thank David and Ramona Bird for their assistance and friendship to Hal.
Per Hal’s wishes there will be no services at this time. Hal will be buried at the Mountain Home Veteran’s Cemetery.
Carter-Trent Funeral home is serving the Turner Family. Please visit www.cartertrent.com to view the obituary and leave online condolences.