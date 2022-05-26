HILTONS, VA -- Hal Douglas Gardner, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Hal played baseball and was part of the first four year graduating class of Clinch Valley College.
He enjoyed coaching on softball and basketball teams.
Hal was a dedicated teacher at Hilton Elementary School for 38 years, retiring in 2009.
He was born on October 24, 1948, in Boozy Creek, VA, a son of the late Edd and Vada (Jones) Gardner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Gardner and Robert Gardner.
Surviving are his daughter, Sherri and JR Green; sons, Will and Katie Gardner and Cory and Erin Gardner; grandchildren, Faith Simmerman, Arianna Hernandez, Emma Shannon and Raelynn Shannon; brothers, Darrell Gardner, Howard Gardner and Wayne Gardner; mother of his children, Patricia Gardner; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, May 27, 2022, at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Roger Vineyard officiating.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Gardner Family Cemetery, Hiltons, VA.
To express condolences to the Gardner family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.