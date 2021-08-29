CHURCH HILL – Hal David Johnston, 70, went to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Elm Springs Cemetery with Rev. Randy Lantz officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10: 15 AM to go in procession or meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Jamal Maatouk and PA Shirley Davis at the Ballad Regional Cancer Center, Allison McGrath at Holston Valley for the special care for Hal and his family. Also, special friends and neighbors, David and Carol Ann Neese, special friend John Brooks, Hawkins County EMTs David Benton and Brian Griffin, special brother-in-law, Edsel Wolfe, and Randy Lantz – The Good Dude for the loving help and care they provided to Hal.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Elm Springs Cemetery Fund in Hal’s memory.
