CHURCH HILL – Hal David Johnston, 70, went to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, August 26, 2021. He was surrounded by those that loved him.
Hal was a hard worker that worked for 43 years in the oil field services, of LA, California Texas, and Vietnam. He also worked at the Nevada Test Site where he met many friends and his loving wife. He loved racing and cars particularly Corvettes. He was an incredible cook and loved to grill. Hal was also quite the mechanic. Hal was a man of few words- but when he spoke- you wanted to listen. His grandfather taught him that you learn more when you listen. Hal was smart and a self-teacher, if he wanted to do something he taught himself how to do it- he always figured things out. He was great with his hands and very loving to those he cared for. He was a wonderful loving husband, a great dad, and papaw and enjoy spending time with them. He loved to watch his grandchildren play and he will be missed by all that knew him and loved him. Hal was saved at an early age and loved the Lord, he attended Crossroads Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence W Johnston; mother, Ruth (Tapp) Johnston Mabrey; sister, Gloria Jean Johnston; sister-in-law, Janice Johnston of Henderson, KY.
Hal is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Johnston; Brother, Lawrence R Johnston of Henderson Ky; Daughter and son in law- Brandee & Scotty Stoots; grandchildren Kendall & Nate Stoots of Johnson City.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Elm Springs Cemetery with Rev. Randy Lantz officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10: 15 AM to go in procession or meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Jamal Maatouk and PA Shirley Davis at the Ballad Regional Cancer Center, Allison McGrath at Holston Valley for the special care for Hal and his family. Also, special friends and neighbors, David and Carol Ann Neese, special friend John Brooks, Hawkins County EMTs David Benton and Brian Griffin, special brother-in-law, Edsel Wolfe, and Randy Lantz – The Good Dude for the loving help and care they provided to Hal.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Elm Springs Cemetery Fund in Hal’s memory.
