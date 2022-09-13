KINGSPORT - H. Wayne Dingus, age 86 of Kingsport, was taken up into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Wayne was born on December 31, 1935 in Russell County, VA to Walter and Pearl Dingus. Wayne married his most cherished friend and love of his life, Shirley Edwards, and after 58 years of a beautiful life together, she preceded him in death on November 7, 2016.

Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne. He retired from AFG after 40 plus years of dedicated service. Wayne enjoyed horseback riding, farming, fishing and playing the guitar, banjo, and mandolin. He loved his family with all his heart, and his loving spirit will surely be missed.

