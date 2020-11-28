KINGSPORT - Henry Jackson “H.” Rhoton, 84, Kingsport, TN passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Wexford House , Kingsport, TN.
H was born and raised in the Canton Community of Scott County, VA on June 14, 1936 and was the son of the late Emmet and Emmer (Bowen) Rhoton. He was a graduate of Fairview High School.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Emma Kate McCrabb and Winnie Fowler; brother, William “Paul” Rhoton; and half-sister, Nancy Bledsoe preceded him in death.
Surviving is his sister, Nora Lee Bailey; half-sister, Janet Bledsoe; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bowen Cemetery in the Pattonsville community of Duffield, VA with Rev Jackie Frazier officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
If you wish to send a remembrance, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Bowen Cemetery Upkeep Fund, c/o Joann Bowen, 1484 Pattonsville Road, Duffield, VA 24244.
An online guest register is available for the Rhoton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family Henry Jackson “H.” Rhoton.