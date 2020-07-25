KINGSPORT - H.H. Wines, Jr. “Junior”, 79, Kingsport, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Junior retired from Eastman. He was a classic car enthusiast and could fix anything with a motor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.H. Wines, Sr. and Mattie Wines; wife, Charlene Parker Wines; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Junior is survived by his daughter, Julia Anne Wines; granddaughter, “Papaw’s special girl”, Kee Thompkins; 3 sisters; 1 brother; numerous nieces and nephews; and son-in-law, John Thompkins.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Ron Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.