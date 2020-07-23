H.H. Wines, Jr. “Junior” Jul 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - H.H. Wines, Jr. “Junior” 79, of Kingsport, passed away July 22nd, 2020 at his home.A celebration of his life will be conducted 4pm Monday July 27th, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Jr. Pass Away Celebration Recommended for you Trending Now Longtime Hawkins educator Bobby Wines dies in suspected swimming accident Hawkins police blotter: Accused drug trafficker found passed out in yard Parent waiver form for COVID-19 removed from Kingsport school website Caden "Lucas" Williams Oh, to be Mr. & Mrs. John B. Dennis in 1940 Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.