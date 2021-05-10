H. F. Meade, Jr., 97, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born on December 20, 1923 in Kingsport, to the late Mable and Henry Meade, Sr. H.F. worked most of his adult life as an Over the Road truck driver, working for Roy Moore and Harris Trucking companies. After retiring, he and his wife would travel the country, collecting coffee cups along the way.
In addition to his parents, H.F. is preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Meade; brothers, Gilmer Meade and R.W. Meade; sons, James Meade and Rick Meade; and grandson, Steven Fields.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Jerry Meade and wife Connie, and Gene Meade and wife Lupe; daughter, Sandi Lane; sister-in-law, Susie Meade; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friend, Sammy Burke.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
H.F. will be laid to rest beside his wife on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mausoleum III.
Online condolences may be made to the Meade family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.