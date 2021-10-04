The Master Builder ~ God is the Master Builder. His plans are perfect and true, and when He sends you sorrow, it’s part of His plan for you...for all things work together to complete the Master Plan, and God up in His Heaven can see what’s best for man.
YUMA, VA - Howard (H.E.) Quillen, 71, Yuma, VA passed away, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.
Before his passing, God saved his life to give him eternal life.
His life’s work was in construction, having built many commercial buildings in the area.
H.E. was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 15, 1949, and was the son of the late Hoyt and Annette (Ervin) Quillen.
In addition to his parents, and infant child preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Emogene (McGee) Quillen, Yuma, VA; sons, Gregory McGee, Nicholas Quillen and wife, Courtney; sister, Peggy Price and husband, Roger; brother, Robert Charles Quillen and wife, Susan; sisters-in-law, Joyce Davidson, and Cora McGee; brothers-in-law, Sam McGee and wife, Pat, Henry McGee and wife, Susan, Glen McGee, Bobby McGee, and Charles McGee and wife, Patricia; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Danny Sykes and Preacher Pete Barbour officiating. Music will be by Oak Glen Singers.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Wednesday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Quillen family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
