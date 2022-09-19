GRAY - H.B. Lawson, 93, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Gray, TN. H.B. was born November 30, 1928, to the late George and Annie Kate Lawson in Sullivan County, TN. He lived in Sullivan County for some time but would relocate to Michigan, residing there for 38 years before returning back to the tri-cities area. H.B. worked for General Motors where he held a career in maintenance; after many years, he retired from the company. He was a devoted member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. H.B. was known as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend; his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Annie Kate Lawson; sisters, Vestal Caffarelli, Gladys Turbyfill and Lois Wiseman and brother, George W. Lawson Jr.

