ROGERSVILLE - Gyles R. Manis "Buzzy", age 81, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2023, surrounded by his family at Johnson City Medical Center.
Gyles was born August 7, 1941. He spent 45 wonderful years married to his beloved wife Suzan. He was a man of strong faith. He was retired from John Sevier TVA after 28 years. To many he was known for his years spent working with the Rogersville Police Department. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Grand Masons.
He was preceded in death by father Herbert Manis, mother Jessie Helton, father and mother-in-law Joseph and Juanita Rogers, and brother-in-law Preston Rogers.
He is survived by his wife Suzan Manis, sons Wesley Manis (Caitlin) and Jim Manis, granddaughter Crystal Whitaker (Daniel), grandson Jud, great grandson Joshua Whitaker, sister Peggy Kreitz (Terry), brother Fred Henard (Bonnie), special sister-in-law Carol Walker, brother-in-law Allen Rogers (Suzie), and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Rip Noble officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:00 in Mountain Home National Cemetery at the VA in Johnson City, TN. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside services is asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Whitaker, Timmy Kreitz, Robbie Jones, Chris Walker, Joel Walker, and Mason Collins.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to International Guillian-Barre Study for Guillian- Barre research or to New Hope @ the Gap.