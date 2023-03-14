ROGERSVILLE - Gyles R. Manis "Buzzy", age 81, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2023, surrounded by his family at Johnson City Medical Center.

Gyles was born August 7, 1941. He spent 45 wonderful years married to his beloved wife Suzan. He was a man of strong faith. He was retired from John Sevier TVA after 28 years. To many he was known for his years spent working with the Rogersville Police Department. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Grand Masons.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you