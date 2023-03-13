WEBER CITY, VA - Gwendolyn Marie Hutchins, 76, of Weber City, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Joseph Cecil and Ella Elaine (Mattison) Geilfuss in Baltimore, MD.

Gwendolyn attended Gravelly Baptist Church. She and her husband Ron owned and operated Hutchins Brothers Meat Market for twenty-seven years. Gwendolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her.

