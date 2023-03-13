WEBER CITY, VA - Gwendolyn Marie Hutchins, 76, of Weber City, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Joseph Cecil and Ella Elaine (Mattison) Geilfuss in Baltimore, MD.
Gwendolyn attended Gravelly Baptist Church. She and her husband Ron owned and operated Hutchins Brothers Meat Market for twenty-seven years. Gwendolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of almost sixty years, Ron Hutchins; sons, Joe Hutchins (Kim), John Hutchins (Lisa), Rodney Hutchins, Roger Hutchins (Kristy); grandchildren, Kristi Bagwell (Curtis), Joe Hutchins Jr., Jonathan Hutchins, Lakeisha Pereda (Martin), Tyria Blevins, Austin Hutchins, Kate Pendleton, Tyler Britt (Lexi), Brittany Hutchins, Austin Britt, Dylan Britt, Lauren Hutchins and Katie Hutchins; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Josephine Hutchins (Ray) and Michelle Cattaneo (Ralph); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Hutchins family will receive friends on Thursday, March 16, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Salley officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of David in East Lawn Memorial Park. Gwendolyn’s grandsons Joe Hutchins Jr., Tyler Britt, Austin Britt, Dylan Britt, Austin Hutchins and Jonathan Hutchins will serve as pallbearers.
The Hutchins family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the ICU at Holston Valley Medical Center and the staff of Elite Hospice.
Those who prefer donations, the Hutchins family has requested that donations be made in Gwendolyn’s memory to Gravelly Baptist Church 647 Gravely Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hutchins family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.