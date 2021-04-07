On April 5th, 2021 Gwendolyn Henderson passed away at the age of 97 in her home. Born in Hapeville, Georgia, she was the daughter of Jerome Custer Henson and Ethel Annie Gresham. She married the late William Bennett Henderson in Atlanta. After WWII, they relocated to Kingsport where they started their life together.
She was a homemaker who provided infinite love and support for her family, dedicating her life to them. She was an excellent seamstress who spent many hours sewing for her family, and despite her large family Gwen always made time for everyone. She was an avid bridge player and her bridge club played together for 50 years. She truly lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures. She loved sewing, gardening and creative hobbies, but above all she treasured spending time with her family and making things with her children. She was known for her compassion, positive spirit and quick wit. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. In God’s arms may she gently rest.
Gwendolyn is survived by her 6 children and their spouses, Charlotte Elaine Cipes, William Jerome and Barbara Henderson, Mary Theresa and Ronald Rembert, Rose Marie and Ronald LaMont, Cheryl Anne and Robert Bennett, Victor Edward Henderson, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Michael Cummins officiating.