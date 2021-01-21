KINGSPORT - Gwendolyn “Granny Gwen” Satterfield Anderson, 86, of Kingsport, TN passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Indian Path Community Hospital after complications from pneumonia.
Gwen was born July 21, 1935, to the late Marshall T. Satterfield and the late Virda Osborn Satterfield. She was born and raised in Blackwater, VA before moving to Kingsport, TN in 1954.
Gwen graduated from Blackwater High School and Knoxville Business College and she was united in marriage to the late Mack A. Anderson on June 24. 1954. She attended Arcadia Baptist Church and she retired from Electrolux.
Gwen loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to watch UT Football, UT Basketball and Nascar Racing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her daughter, Joannie Lynn Anderson Haynes in 2011.
Those left to cherish Gwen’s memory are her son, Jim Anderson (Blenda); daughters, Jan Anderson Sparrow (her partner, Tony Mims) and Judy Anderson Mullenix; grandchildren, Julie Thacker (Dru), Nikki Pirvu (Marin), Natalie Donaldson (Trey), Bobby Mullenix, Richard “Snaz” Haynes, Serra Donaldson and Trinity Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Allie Mullenix, Lily Pirvu, Larissa Mullenix, and Emersyn Pirvu.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation with Pastor Richard Long officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers,
The family respectfully requests those attending the Graveside Service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association, 4708 Papermill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37909 or The American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the nurses at Indian Path Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center and the staff of Asbury Place for their compassionate care of our mother.
