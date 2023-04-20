GATE CITY, VA - Gwendell Wayne Estepp, age 75, of Gate City, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long battle with Crohn’s disease and a period of declining health.
Gwendell was born in Kingsport, TN on December 3, 1947 to the late Harmie J. and Betty McArthur Estepp. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother and friend who would pitch in and help anyone in need. Gwendell enjoyed watching sports on television and had attended baseball games and Nascar races in several different cities. He was a member of the VA National Guard for 9 years. He worked at Eastman for 29 years and loved his time as a millwright and mechanic. He left Eastman in 1992 on disability due to Crohn’s.
Gwendell was a deacon, teacher and faithful member of Jennings Mission Church until his health prevented him from attending.
He loved all animals and was thought to be a “whisperer” to any animal he came in contact with. He was a very calm and patient soul.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Lane Estepp; sons, Billy Wayne and wife, Amber; Jarrett Ray and girlfriend, Leighsa; sisters, Annette Wolfe (Terry) and Melisa Collins (Rick); brothers, Ronald (Diane) and Jeff (Robin); special friend, Al Hurd; several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 PM on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Colonial Funeral Home and anytime at the home of his son, Billy in Mt. Carmel. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Riley Boy and Rev. Rick Collins officiating.
Graveside service will be Monday, April 24, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at the funeral home at 1:00 PM.