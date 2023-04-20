GATE CITY, VA - Gwendell Wayne Estepp, age 75, of Gate City, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long battle with Crohn’s disease and a period of declining health.

Gwendell was born in Kingsport, TN on December 3, 1947 to the late Harmie J. and Betty McArthur Estepp. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother and friend who would pitch in and help anyone in need. Gwendell enjoyed watching sports on television and had attended baseball games and Nascar races in several different cities. He was a member of the VA National Guard for 9 years. He worked at Eastman for 29 years and loved his time as a millwright and mechanic. He left Eastman in 1992 on disability due to Crohn’s.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you