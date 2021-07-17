Gwen Wray, 73, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness. Born in Sullivan County to Reverend Bobby and Frances Olterman, she had resided in Kingsport most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wray; her father, Reverend Bobby Olterman; and her brother, Bob Olterman.
She is survived by her daughter Katye Wray of Kansas City, Missouri; son Will Wray and wife Tiffani of Kingsport, Tennessee; her mother Frances Olterman of Kingsport, Tennessee; and grandsons, Riley, Mason, Jackson, Harrison and Taylor.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Hamlet Dobson Funeral Home from 1-3.
