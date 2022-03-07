CHURCH HILL - Gwen Ketron, age 75, of Church Hill, Tennessee, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, March 5, 2022. Gwen was born on January 20, 1947, in Rogersville to Elmer and Nina Myers. Gwen was a graduate of Surgoinsville High School and attended East Tennessee State University. On July 29, 1965, Gwen married her best friend and the love of her life, Jerry Glenn Ketron. After 55 years of marriage, raising a family together, he preceded her in death on November 11, 2020.
Gwen was a wonderful mother, and she dearly loved her family. She served as a pastor’s wife, led church youth groups, Sunday School classes and music ministries, and taught fourth grade in a Christian school. She had an amazing love for young people. She also loved reading and found solace in her daily Bible studies. Gwen was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Nina Myers; her husband, Jerry Glenn Ketron; grandson, Michael; brother, James Myers; sister, Diana Blevins; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Edith Ketron; daughter-in-law, Hilary Ketron; infant sister-in-law, Charlene Ketron; and brothers-in-law, Larry Mowell and Delmer Mowell.
Survivors include her sons, Anthony Ketron and wife Diane, Aaron Ketron; daughter, Andrea Ketron-Arnold; grandchildren, Grace, Emily, and Christinia; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Mowell, Naomi Schriefer and husband Scott; and brother-in-law, Charles Blevins; along with great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm in the chapel of Carter Trent Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Schriefer officiating. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport. Anthony Ketron, Jeff Bellamy, Greg Gibson, Roy Benavides, Andy Hawks, and Josh Mowell will serve as pallbearers, and Charles Blevins will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at 6520 N. Andrews Ave. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33309, (888) 673-6287.
The Ketron family wishes to thank the medical professionals and staff at the Church Hill Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, the Holston Valley Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice for their care of Gwen. Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Ketron family.