DUFFIELD, VA - Guy William Hill, Jr, 79, Duffield, VA passed away, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family.
JR was born on March 28, 1943, and was the son of the late Guy and Kathleen (Kindle) Hill, Sr.
He resided in Indiana for 40 years where he was employed by Stark and Wetzel Meat Packing Company before moving back to his homeplace.
JR was a very kind-hearted person, a friend to all, and he loved hunting and fishing. For the past 40 years, he loved to go fishing at Millwood Lake in Mineral Springs, Arkansas, and he always wanted his friends to go out there with him to fish.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Bettye Jo Hill, maternal grandparents, James and Allie Kindle, paternal grandparents, Louis and Bettie Hill, and his fur babies, Fluffy, Mindy, Flash, and Bubba precede
d him in death.
Surviving is his loving wife of 58 years, Diana Faye (Stanley) Hill, his fur babies, Prince and Molly, sisters-in-law, Jewell Daugherty, Glenda (Danny) Kern, and Peggy Stanley, and not having brothers, he had several cousins and friends that were like brothers.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Hill officiating. Jeff Watson will provide the music.
Following the services, it was JR’s wish to be cremated.
The family would like to thank Mountain Region Home Health, and the staff of Wellmont Holston Valley for their care.
JR will be forever missed and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of JR may be made to the organization of one’s choice.