DUFFIELD, VA - Guy William Hill, Jr, 79, Duffield, VA passed away, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family.

JR was born on March 28, 1943, and was the son of the late Guy and Kathleen (Kindle) Hill, Sr.

