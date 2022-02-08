KINGSPORT - Guy "Marty" Morton Browning IV, 38, of Kingsport, TN, went on to be with our Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
He graduated from Sullivan Central Class of 2001. He had a very large family that he loved dearly as they loved him. He was a jack of all trades and was very knowledgeable especially in the automotive trade and loved working on all cars. He had a deep founded love for being outside. His many hobbies included hunting, fishing, taking the boat out on the lake with Jessica and Maddox, and tending to his various projects including his love for aquatic habitats. There was never a time he did not cheer on the Washington Redskins.
Marty was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He was the husband to Jessica Browning. They shared over 20 years together with 14 of those years they were married. He would give his last dollar to someone that needed it and in fact did it numerous times. He was very kind, loving, and had a big heart for everyone.
Preceded by maternal grandparents DJ Taylor and Hazel Taylor; uncle's Charlie Taylor and Harland (Doodle)Taylor; paternal grandparents Guy Browning II and Pauline Vanover Browning.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Jessica Browning; son, Maddox Browning; mother, Jackie (Marvin) Hurley; father, Guy (Lynn) Browning III; sister, Sandra (James) Nicholas; sister, Angi Browning; brothers, Eric (LeighAnn) Burson and BJ (Judy) Burson; mother and father-in-law, Valerie and Donald Dryden; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Marcus) Landers; brother-in-law, Brandon Hillary and girlfriend Gabby Scharton; several nieces and nephews; several cousins; several aunts and uncles.
Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home on February 11, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm with service to follow
In remembrance you may donate to your local Behavioral Health System in lieu of flowers.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.