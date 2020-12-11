CHURCH HILL – Guy Andrew Cobb, 92, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 8, 2020.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM for immediate family and close friends on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral chapel at 7:00 PM with Pastor James Adams officiating. To view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.comand click on his obituary page at 6:45 on Friday December 11. If you are not able to watch the service at 7:00 PM, it will be uploaded by 9:00 AM on Friday. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Anyone who wants to attend the graveside service is asked to meet at Church Hill Memory Gardens cemetery by 11:45 AM. The family asks that everyone wear a face covering and abide by social distancing guidelines.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
