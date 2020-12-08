Guy Andrew Cobb Dec 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL – Guy Andrew Cobb, 92, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 8, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guy Andrew Cobb Hill Lord Funeral Home Christianity Arrangement Jesus Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.