CHURCH HILL – Guy Andrew Cobb, 92, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 8, 2020.
Guy was born and raised in the Pressman’s Home community of Hawkins County. He was a World War II veteran, serving in southern Japan. Mr. Cobb operated a 105mm howitzer cannon as a member of the 13th Field Artillery Regiment of the U.S. Army. After the war in 1947, Guy entered the electrical apprentice program at Kingsport Armature and Electric Company and was a proud active member of the IBEW Local 934 for over 50 years. Mr. Cobb married the love of his life, Margaret Way, on August 5th, 1949. Guy was a charter member of Belmont Baptist Church in Mount Carmel, where he attended faithfully for many years. He loved to play guitar and worship his Lord. Guy served as an alderman for the town of Mount Carmel for 10 years.
Guy was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Cobb, his parents, Adam and Edna Cobb, and his four brothers, Elmer Lee Cobb, James B. Cobb, William R. Cobb, and LouAllen Cobb.
Guy is survived by his daughter, Darcilla Jackson of Morristown, and son, Jerry L. Cobb and his wife Dianne of Church Hill; grandchildren Angie Margrave and her husband Will of Crossville, TN, Jennifer Cobb, Hannah Cobb, and Pam Lovell of Morristown, and Brien Jackson and his wife Kristin of Knoxville, TN; seven great-grandchildren, Kathleen and Kenzie Margrave, Adam and Taylor Reneau, Isaiah and Alexia Lovell, and Scarlett Jackson; and a special niece, Brenda Elliott, along with several other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM for immediate family and close friends on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral chapel at 7:00 PM with Pastor James Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Anyone who wants to attend the graveside service is asked to meet at Church Hill Memory Gardens cemetery by 11:45 AM. The family asks that everyone wear a face covering and abide by social distancing guidelines.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
