He was a patriotic American
KINGSPORT - Guthrie Earl Farrar, age 91, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and those who have passed before him, on Sunday, February 28, 2021 following a period of declining health. Born in Birmingham, AL, he had resided in this area since 1954. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a BSME degree. Guthrie married D. Rosamond Deese on June 4, 1950, in Gadson, AL. He was a Veteran having served as a pilot in the US Navy. He retired from Eastman Kodak in 1989. Guthrie was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and the Greer Memorial Sunday School class.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to friends and neighbors.