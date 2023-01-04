Gussie Meade Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT, TN – Gussie Meade, age 92 of Kingsport, TN died peacefully while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 2, 2023.The family will receive friends Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 1to 3 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.Graveside service will follow in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VAPallbearers will be Matthew Patterson, Jamie Price, Tom Patterson, David Price, Chris Meade, Olin Conkin, Josh Bailey, Barry McDavid, Eric Hollowell, Obie Williams and Cliff Ferguson.Honorary pallbearer will be Michelle Bailey.The family wishes to extend special thanks to Katie Spitler, Mariah Bowman and Dr. Andy Delwadia.Online condolences may be made to the Meade family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Gussie Meade.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Pallbearer Weber City Internet Tn Chris Meade Kingsport Condolence Recommended for you