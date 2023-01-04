KINGSPORT, TN – Gussie Meade, age 92 of Kingsport, TN died peacefully while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 1to 3 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.