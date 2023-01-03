KINGSPORT, TN – Gussie Meade, age 92 of Kingsport, TN died peacefully while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 2, 2023.
She was born in Wise County, VA on February 16, 1930 to the late James and Geneva Dean. Mrs. Meade was a member of Rock View Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook and quilter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Meade; daughter, Lou Jane Reece; sister, Lizzie Sluss; brother-in-law, Don Sluss; daughter-in-law, Cathy Meade.
Gussie is survived by her daughters, Viola Meade, Dollie Price (David) and Judy Patterson (Thomas); sons, Billy W. Meade and Michael Meade; 4 grandchildren, Chris Meade (Melanie), Jamie Price (Rebecca), Michelle Bailey (Josh) and Matt Patterson (Amanda); 4 great-grandchildren, Kyle Bailey, Audrey Bailey, Lucas Whaley and Alyssa Patterson; special friend who was like a grandson, Olin Conkin.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 1to 3 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.
Graveside service will follow in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA
Pallbearers will be Matthew Patterson, Jamie Price, Tom Patterson, David Price, Chris Meade, Olin Conkin, Josh Bailey, Barry McDavid, Eric Hollowell, Obie Williams and Cliff Ferguson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Michelle Bailey.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Katie Spitler, Mariah Bowman and Dr. Andy Delwadia.