KINGSPORT, TN – Gussie Meade, age 92 of Kingsport, TN died peacefully while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 2, 2023.

She was born in Wise County, VA on February 16, 1930 to the late James and Geneva Dean. Mrs. Meade was a member of Rock View Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook and quilter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Meade; daughter, Lou Jane Reece; sister, Lizzie Sluss; brother-in-law, Don Sluss; daughter-in-law, Cathy Meade.

