NICKELSVILLE, VA - Grover Meade, Jr., 77, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Castlewood, Virginia; son of the late, Grover and Pearl Million Meade. He was preceded in death by one sister, Syble Castle Flythe; and one brother, Oakley Meade. He was a member of Meade’s Chapel Church in Nickelsville, Virginia. He retired from Pittston Coal Company and loved to farm.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Patty Stapleton Meade; two daughters, Joyce Gilreath and husband, Rex of Nickelsville, Virginia and Jennifer Grizzle and husband, Jamie of Nickelsville, Virginia; one son, Jackie Meade and fiancée, Lisa of Nickelsville, Virginia; four grandchildren, Alicia White and husband, Andy, Trevor Gilreath and wife, Tiffany, Hunter Meade and fiancée, Courtney, and Justin Grizzle and wife, Summer; one great-grandchild, Avery White; two sisters, Phyllis Sims of Castlewood, Virginia and Sue Hurd of Castlewood, Virginia; four brothers, Rev. Henry Wayne Meade and wife, Linda of Castlewood, Virginia, Farley Meade and wife, Christine of Kingsport, Tennessee, Bobby Meade and wife, Shirley of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Tommy Meade and wife, Pearl of Castlewood, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Effie Reed of Nickelsville, Virginia; and several special nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services and Interment for Grover Meade, Jr. will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Henry Wayne Meade and Rev. Travis Stapleton officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jackie Meade, Hunter Meade, Rex Gilreath, Trevor Gilreath, Jamie Grizzle, Justin Grizzle, Avery White, and Andy White.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia.