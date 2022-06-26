DUFFIELD, VA - Grover Cecil McDavid, 85, Duffield, VA passed away, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Grover was born in Scott County, VA on April 17, 1937, and was the son of the late Robert and Myrtle (Durham) McDavid.
He was retired from Eastman as a Project Engineer.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Bobby Ray McDavid and sister, Nancy Louise Wells preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Irene (Kern) McDavid, Duffield, VA, daughter, Nancy Starnes. Duffield, VA, son, Wayne McDavid, Duffield, VA, grandchildren, Haley Lane and husband, Steve, Duffield, VA, Leslie Crawford and husband, Evan, Kingsport, TN, and Angie Calhoun and husband, Michael, Gate City, VA, great grandchildren, Lucas, Landon, and Lily Lane, Harrison Crawford, and Alyssa Calhoun, sisters-in-law, Ethel Hensley and husband, Denny, and Kate Kern, brother and sister-in-law, Margie and Bennett Bostic, Mount Carmel, TN. brother-in-law, Ralph Kern, special friends, Ronnie Davis, Duffield, VA, Johnny Davis and Don and Sharon Rhoton, Gate City, VA, along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Kern Cemetery, Cloud High Road, Duffield, VA, Rev. Joe Hill officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday for the graveside service.
The family would like to thank the staff of NOVA Health and Rehab for their love and care of Grover.
