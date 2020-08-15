On Thursday, August 13th, 2020, Griffin Jackson Rich, beloved baby boy, passed away at 11 months old. Griffin was born on August 25, 2019 in Opelika, AL. During his lifetime, he loved to play, read, and be held, and brought immense joy to everyone who knew him.
Griffin was greatly loved by his parents, Garrett and Candace Rich; his grandparents, Martin and Robin Eason and Darrell and Jill Rich; his great grandparents; aunts and uncles; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, August 17th, 2020 at 2:30 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Parish in Johnson City, TN.