KINGSPORT - Greta Marie Phillips, 81, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Greta loved the staff at The Madison House and loved walking the halls and listening to tapes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Hattie Jones; 3 brothers, Randall, Bobby and Gary Jones and son, Dale Phillips.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Phillips; father of her children, Hal Phillips; sister-in-law, Betty Jones, and several nieces and nephews.
