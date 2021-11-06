KINGSPORT - Greta Mahoney, 86, of Kingsport, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after complications from a stroke. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and married Bob Mooneyham and together they had two children, Mike and Debbie. Greta was a fiercely devoted mother and a member of Grace Christian Church
She married John Mahoney in 1983 after meeting at a ParentsWithout Partners dance in the late 1970’s. Dancing at weekly local dances and grand cruises was a central part of their marriage for more than 20 years and continued in the privacy of their home until John’s passing. Greta retired from Holston Defense. After retirement, John and Greta volunteered together for many years of Kitchen of Hope. They enjoyed crossword puzzles and word games throughout their marriage.
She was preceded in death by her parents Catherine Moles and Charles Moles; her children Michael Mooneyham and Debra Mooneyham; their father Bob Mooneyham; and stepson and his wife, Thomas Mahoney and Elizabeth Paris.
Greta is survived by her cousins, Linda Shoemaker and her husband CL Shoemaker, and Charlotte Ray; her stepchildren, and their spouses, Cathy Mahoney, Dr. Jane Mahoney, Don Mahoney and Mojgan Vijeh, and Mary Mahoney Hall and Maurice Hall; step grandchildren and their spouses, Carlos Herrera and Maria Jose Calderon, Claudio Herrera and Jennifer Wheeler, Pablo Herrera and Shanti Manzano, Andrew Brownfield, Marialisa Brownfield Vail and Austen Vail, Dr. Roshan Mahoney and Joshua Brewer, Kian Mahoney, Dale Hall, and Daniel Hall; and four great-step-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with Dr. J. Edward Clevinger, Minister officiating. Inurnment will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Ed Clevinger, Gary and Teresa Vicars, Janice Hill, and Chad Correll for all their love and support in innumerable ways.
Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association: www.alz.org/tn, Grace Christian Church, 1713 Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN 37664 or American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
