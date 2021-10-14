KINGSPORT - Greta Mahoney, 86, of Kingsport, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, after complications from a stroke.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
