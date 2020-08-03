Greta Leanne Wagner Aug 3, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Greta Leanne Wagner, 48, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Greta Leanne Wagner Hill Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Kingsport, Sullivan to decide on virtual or in-person learning Hawkins Police Blotter: Mount Carmel woman finds fugitive in her garage Pride, toughness carried LPD to multiple state championships Kingsport City Schools announce free meals for kids Couple arrested following high-speed chase through Rogersville in stolen car Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.