KINGSPORT - Greta Leanne Wagner, 48, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 4, 1972, in Kingsport.
Greta was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her daughters, Emily and Kristina.
She enjoyed family trips to the beach, shopping, cooking and riding with her late husband, Eric on their Harley. She enjoyed her adventures with the Geezer Gliders motorcycle group.
Greta was a hair-stylist and cosmetologist for a number of years. She was a committed Christian and a member of State Line Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eric Wagner; father, Sherman D. Yates; brother, Stacy Yates.
Those left to cherish Greta’s memory are her mother, Judy Clark; daughters, Emily Sylvia and Kristina Towell; grandsons, Payton and Hunter Towell; special aunts, Cindy and Brenda.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 5:30 pm Friday, August 7, 2020, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Oaks and Pastor Duane Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Ladies Cancer Outreach Ministry at State Line Baptist Church, PO Box 2064, Kingsport, TN 37662.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Avalon Hospice, especially Vera Conkin Brandon and CNA, Jessica.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Greta Leanne Wagner and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.