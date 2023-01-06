It is with great sadness that the family of Gregory Warren Kilgore announces his passing on January 3, 2023 at the age of 60 after a short battle with cancer. Greg, as he liked to be called, was born on March 22, 1962 to Willie & Nancy Kilgore in Kingsport, TN. He attended Lynn View High School and graduated with the class of 1980. Upon completing high school Greg worked for the Kingsport Press for several years until 1989 when he moved to Northern Virginia.

At that time, he began his career starting with maintenance at an apartment complex in Springfield, VA. From there Greg worked his way up to Maintenance Supervisor at two different complexes, culminating as Chief Engineer for The Meridian Group at The Boro in Tyson’s corner VA. Greg was a dedicated employee and excellent engineer. He completed every job and task with pride and integrity. Never one to settle, after studying commercial engineering through National Association of Power Engineers, Greg began teaching courses at the National Association of Power Engineers as well. Greg was incredibly passionate about engineering. Some of his accolades include Supervisor of the Year, Engineer of the Year, and Instructor of the Year for NAPE.

