It is with great sadness that the family of Gregory Warren Kilgore announces his passing on January 3, 2023 at the age of 60 after a short battle with cancer. Greg, as he liked to be called, was born on March 22, 1962 to Willie & Nancy Kilgore in Kingsport, TN. He attended Lynn View High School and graduated with the class of 1980. Upon completing high school Greg worked for the Kingsport Press for several years until 1989 when he moved to Northern Virginia.
At that time, he began his career starting with maintenance at an apartment complex in Springfield, VA. From there Greg worked his way up to Maintenance Supervisor at two different complexes, culminating as Chief Engineer for The Meridian Group at The Boro in Tyson’s corner VA. Greg was a dedicated employee and excellent engineer. He completed every job and task with pride and integrity. Never one to settle, after studying commercial engineering through National Association of Power Engineers, Greg began teaching courses at the National Association of Power Engineers as well. Greg was incredibly passionate about engineering. Some of his accolades include Supervisor of the Year, Engineer of the Year, and Instructor of the Year for NAPE.
Outside of work, Greg’s hobbies included riding one of his multiple Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing on his bass boat, or hunting in his tree stand most of all tending the land on his piece of heaven his farm in TN. Greg never turned down a road trip on his Harley with friends (recently completing The tail of the Dragon), a camping trip, or an opportunity to play darts (he was good!). Greg enjoyed the outdoors but could also be found creating new inventions for his “toys” or garage. Bob Villa would be envious of Greg’s tool trees.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, daughter Nikki Rice with husband Mark and two children, daughter Kristina Brooke Fontanez with husband Garrett and their 2 children, son Gregory Brent Kilgore with wife Emily and their 7 children, mother Nancy M. Kilgore, sister Peggy Dougherty with husband Randy, brother Jim Kilgore with wife Lynn, and brother “Junior” Kilgore with wife Jewell, as well as a nephew and nieces. Special mention of his Northern Virginia friends that were like his family-Mrs. Rosario Castro, Mr. Ludeck Lopez, their 3 children and loving family.
Greg is preceded in death by his father Willie J. Kilgore, his maternal grandparents John & Lilly Crawford, and his paternal grandparents Nathan & Mary Kilgore
Viewing and visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday, January 9, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA, 2060 US-23, Weber City, VA 24290. A memorial service to celebrate Greg’s life will follow in the chapel at 6:00 pm with Pastor Eddie Whitley officiating. Graveside services will be held at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA on January 10, 2023 at 11:00 am. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
Greg’s entire family would like to thank Inova Fairfax Hospital nurses, Capital Caring Hospice nurses, and both Chaplains for their support, care, and prayers during Greg’s illness. We will never forget your compassion.