DRYDEN, VA - Gregory Leonard passed away Friday, December 9th 2022 at Lonesome pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gregory Leonard.