KINGSPORT - Gregory “Greg” R. Lubrano, of Kingsport passed away on Friday August 6, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
A Celebration of Life service will follow with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. To attend services virtually please follow the link below
https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6689419869
Honorary pallbearers will be the Kingsport Lions Club Members.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kingsport Lions Club or Kingsport Diabetes Association. Please mail Mass cards to P.O. Box 1129 Kingsport, TN 37662.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Lubrano family.