KINGSPORT - Gregory “Greg” R. Lubrano, of Kingsport passed away on Friday August 6, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Greg was born in Levittown, NY, grew up in Commack, NY and lived in Bellmore, NY until 2002 when he relocated to Kingsport, TN. Greg was Roman Catholic. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer since 1976, and held licenses in the states of TN, VA, PA, & NY. Greg worked at Carter-Trent Funeral Homes as he held several titles in the 15+ years, he was currently an Operations Support Specialist. He was a current member of the Kingsport Lions Club; He was former District Governor of Lions District 20-K2 1990 – 1991.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Braun Lubrano; brother, Gary S. Lubrano.
Greg is survived by his loving wife, Joann W. D’Aprile-Lubrano of the home; stepdaughter, Cara Vita Tillotson of NY; mother-in-law, Mildred D’Aprile of Kingsport; sons, Joseph G. Lubrano and wife Angel, Michael G. Lubrano, and Jonathan K. Lubrano all of Kingsport; step-sons, Jeffrey F. Tillotson of Kingsport and Eric V. Tillotson and wife Jacqueline of FL; grandchildren, Jackson and Kaylee Tillotson of FL, and Kaylee Bright and Cameron Sumpter of Kingsport; sister in law, Denise Lubrano of, NY; niece, Catherine Singer of NY; nephew, Matthew Lubrano of NY; along with a host of extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
A Celebration of Life service will follow with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. To attend services virtually please follow the link below
https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6689419869
Honorary pallbearers will be the Kingsport Lions Club Members.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kingsport Lions Club or Kingsport Diabetes Association. Please mail Mass cards to P.O. Box 1129 Kingsport, TN 37662.
