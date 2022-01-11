Greg Corradino, MD, MBA, was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1955. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in biology from George Mason University in 1977 and graduated from the University of Virginia Medical School in 1982. He completed his neurosurgery training at The University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore in 1989. After residency, he spent several years in private practice in Pennsylvania before relocating to Kingsport in 1992 where he practiced until he retired in December. Over the course of his career, he performed over 10,000 surgeries.
Dr. Corradino was a champion for promoting high standards of medical practice operations and patient care. He served on numerous committees at both Holston Valley and Indian Path Hospitals. He was a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, The Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and the North American Spine Society. He assisted in the training of countless physician assistants, nurse practitioners, scrub techs and nurses. He was committed to creating a positive environment for staff and patients and used marketing, communications and customer service tools from a wide range of businesses to realize his vision. Many of his office staff were with him for most of his career and his practice became known for high quality patient care.
Dr. Corradino was a life-long learner and had many pursuits outside medicine. He obtained a Master of Business Administration from Milligan College in 2012, where he honed his business and leadership skills. He was an active artist focusing primarily on landscape paintings. He wrote two books promoting work-life balance and successful medical careers through sound business practices. He played the piano for many years, dabbled with the bass guitar and enjoyed golf and ice hockey, both of which he played until very recently.
Dr. Corradino is survived by his wife Kippie, and his four children, Elena (Joel Bishop), Gregory, Julia and Zachary as well as a stepdaughter, Kendyl Bowyer and two step-grandchildren Laela and Halston Bowyer. Dr. Corradino is also survived by his mother, Helene Cooper, and four siblings, Michael (Jeanne), Ron (Sharon), Sebastian (Tegan) and MaryLynne Rabic (Randy) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Receiving of friends and family will be held Friday, Jan 14, 2022, at East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 to 8 PM, Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Jan 15, 2022, at Saint Dominic Catholic Church of Kingsport at 10 AM, The interment will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Dr. Corradino was a notoriously generous person. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity to honor his legacy.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Corradino family.