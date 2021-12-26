FALL BRANCH - Greg Williams, 53, Fall Branch, went to his eternal home due to complications of a simple procedure. Gregory also known as “Shoobie” was a spitfire. He loved spending time with the deaf community and absolutely cherished Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department and every member. He would do anything for anybody, and did. We feel as if he was taken away too soon, but God was ready to give him peace and comfort and take away his pain. He was reunited in heaven the morning of December 23rd, 2021, with his father, “Richard Williams”.
Left broken-hearted here on earth are his mother, of the home, Carol Ann Williams; stepmother, Kathy Williams; sisters, Tammie Lee, Jenny Stapleton and Kristina “Rikka” Compton and husband Tim; brother, Ricky Williams and wife Rossanna; niece, Courtney Moody, whom more than enjoyed building special memories during his last days; nephews, Joshua Lee, TJ Williams, Laird and Landen Williams, Zach and Brendan Stapleton; and his cat, Maxx, whom he absolutely adored. Shoobie had a group of amazing friends that he cherished and loved. He loved to video chat with them daily.
Thank you to the trauma surgical team, especially Dr. Christy Lawson, for the honesty and comfort you have given during Greg’s time in ICU. Thank you for the compassion and empathy. Thank you to the ICU nurses that went out of their way to make sure Greg was comfortable. Thank you to the chaplains of JCMC for all the comfort and prayers. And last but not least, thank you to each and every one of you who have prayed for him during his time in the hospital. We know he was loved and now he will be able to see just how much he was cherished.
This is a devastating time and our hearts will forever ache but we know Greg can now hear those heavenly hymns in heaven. How amazing it must be to no longer be scared, sick or in any pain, and to be reunited with loved ones that left us so long ago. There will not be a single day we don’t think about you, but we find comfort in knowing that just because we can’t see you physically, that you are still with us spiritually.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Oak Glen Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be members of the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Rd, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
