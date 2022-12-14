FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Gregory (Greg) Newland, 61, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

Greg was born in Kingsport, TN on January 2, 1961, and was the son of Martha (Stuffle) and the late Rhea Newland.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video