FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Gregory (Greg) Newland, 61, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Greg was born in Kingsport, TN on January 2, 1961, and was the son of Martha (Stuffle) and the late Rhea Newland.
In addition to his father, Rhea Newland, his mother-in-law, Bonnie Salling preceded him in death.
He was retired from Eastman Chemical.
Surviving is his wife, Wilma Salling Newland, daughter, Megan Newland, son, Dallas Newland, grandson, Bryson Fain, mother, Martha Newland, brother, Leon Newland, sister-in-law, Catherine (Harold) Hall, brother-in-law, James (Sandy) Salling, father-in-law, Bill Salling, niece, Paige (Steven) Keller, nephew, Jeremy (Jamie) Hall, great-niece, Maci, great-nephews, Colin, Mason, and Hayden, along with several special cousins and other extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with James Salling officiating. A eulogy will be given by Todd Davenport.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Salling/Grizzle Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Cody Yonts, Clint Larkins, Tyler Hilton, Mike Fain, Jeremy Hall, and Steven Keller will serve as pallbearers. His grandson, Bryson Fain will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Salling/Grizzle cemetery at 11:45 a.m., Saturday for the graveside service. If you wish to follow to the graveside, please meet at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m.
At the request of the family please wear casual attire.
A special thanks from the Newland family goes out to Travis, and Leah, and the nursing staff of the ICU and the Respiratory unit of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center for their phenomenal care of Greg.